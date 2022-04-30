sport, australian-rules-football, dane swan, billabong crows, cdhbu

Dane Swan lived up to the hype of his cameo appearance for the Billabong Crows to lead the club to a thrilling two point victory over CDHBU at Urana on Saturday. The Brownlow medallist ensured the huge crowd got more than their money's worth with a dazzling display of class as the home side notched 5.8 (38) to 5.6 (36) upset over their fiercest rival. There weren't many roles that Swan didn't play during the match. Swan started as a loose man in defence in the first-quarter and racked-up more than 10 possessions with his pinpoint disposal a highlight. The 38-year-old also had stints in the midfield and up forward and booted two goals which proved crucial in what was a low-scoring slugfest. His undoubted class was on display in the tense last term as the Crows reeled in an 11-point deficit with less than 15-minutes to go. Crows co-coach Dylan Flanagan took a clever mark running with the flight of the ball and made no mistake from close range to whittle the margin back to less than a kick. Swan had the chance to hand the home side the lead after he pushed forward to take a contested mark but missed his set shot from 35-metres. But the former Collingwood champion made amends shortly after when he hit Flanagan with a clever pass who kicked the winning goal after receiving a 50m penalty. He tore his hamstring in the dying minutes which took some gloss off his best-on-ground display. Swan said he couldn't have scripted a better finish to the match apart from his injury. "It was an enjoyable match to be part of and I love being back playing at the grassroots level," Swan said. "It obviously wasn't high-scoring or free-flowing but we came away with the win which is the main thing. "It certainly sets the scene for a big night as the sportsman's night at the bowling club. "I don't miss playing AFL but I have missed playing footy in general. "I realise I'm not getting any younger and that my playing days are numbered. "I guess my motivation to play again is to give something back to football and help out local communities. "Covid has had a big impact on footy clubs and if me playing a game of footy helps raise some money and brings the community together, I'm only too happy to put my hand up. "If clubs are silly enough to have me, I'm silly enough to go out there and do it. "I love footy clubs and always have. "All footy clubs have great people in them and I was born to be around footy clubs, so while I can, why not do it?" Swan downplayed his role in the thrilling victory. "I thought I went OK," he said. "It was nice to start a loose man down back so I could figure out the flow of the game. "I went into the midfield after half-time and away we went. "It's always nice to get a kick but most importantly get a win for the boys." Swan admitted he had never previously heard of Urana. "I had no idea where it was," he said. 'My first impression when I arrived was is that it? "There's not much here and I was at least hoping there may be a 7-11 or something. "But I've met some great people already and that's all that really matters. "I was impressed by the ground and the surface and it's a nice deck to play footy on for sure." While Swan was clearly best-on-ground, key defender Zac 'Sauce' Kerr, Dom Buntin and Ryan Davies also impressed for the home side. Swan said Kerr was one player that had caught his eye. "I thought 'Sauce' was fantastic down back," he said. Swan was icing his torn hamstring shortly after the match but wasn't going to let the injury dampen the celebrations. ALSO IN SPORT "Injuries are a part of footy and it is what it is," he said. "At least I got to play most of the match and it would have been a waste if it had happened early on. "But I'm looking forward to the celebrations and will stay the night before heading back to Melbourne in the morning."

