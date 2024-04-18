The Border Mail
Five-day inquest to be held after baby found dead in freezer at Corowa

By Court Reporter
April 18 2024 - 5:30pm
The scene of the incident in January 2022. File photo
An inquest into the death of a Corowa baby found dead inside a freezer will be held in Albury in December.

