Five-day inquest to be held after baby found dead in freezer at Corowa

An inquest into the death of a Corowa baby found dead inside a freezer will be held in Albury in December.
The three-month-old boy was found inside a freezer while wrapped in a blanket at a Church Street home.
Police said his mother had been taking a bath on the night of January 19, 2022.
Officers entered the property and searched the area and found the "obviously deceased" boy.
The members had been conducting a welfare check at the time.
A suspected cause of death has never been suggested and the mother has not been charged.
A directions hearing was listed in the coroner's court at Lidcombe this week, on Wednesday, April 17.
The matter is due to return before Coroner Erin Kennedy for two hours on May 8, followed by a five-day inquest scheduled in Albury in December.
The baby boy was farewelled at the Corowa Lawn Cemetery on March 3, 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.