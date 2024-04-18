The Border Mail
'It's a sacred place ... not a carpark': Big guns enter fray to save war memorial

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
April 19 2024 - 4:30am
Ex-submariner veterans Michael White and Terry Roach visit the Commander Holbrook Memorial Park on Thursday, 24 hours before their meeting with the owners of the supermarket across the road. Picture by Mark Jesser
Outrage over a plan to convert a Riverina war memorial park into a supermarket carpark has drawn national attention with two high-profile ex-submariners weighing in on the furore.

