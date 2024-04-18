Massive bonus for a gun Ovens and Murray club with a late signing

Former Corowa-Rutherglen midfielder Damien Wilson has returned to the Ovens and Murray Football League after a year out, joining his younger brother Cam at Yarrawonga.
The pair played together at the Roos in 2022, prior to the club going into recess for last year due to a player shortage and the flooding of the clubrooms.
Cam joined the Pigeons, playing in the four-point grand final win over Albury, while his older brother had the year off.
"I have a young family and a growing business, it's gone from just myself to half-a-dozen of us, employed full-time," builder Damien said when quizzed on why he sat out 2023.
"And to be honest, I've played a lot of footy, through the juniors you might be playing two of three games on a weekend and then there's school footy, so 27 sounds young, but when you've been doing it since you were 12 or 13, it catches up, so it was good to have a mental freshen up."
Damien was also originally planning to miss this year.
"A couple of houses that were going to be built this year will probably kick off next year, we're back a bit closer to 'Yarra' now location wise for six months, so a few things have lined up that probably weren't going to," he suggested.
The brothers are extremely tight and Damien laughed when it was revealed he had been texting Cam last year, telling him how fit he was, even though he wasn't playing.
"That's true, that's always been the case, it's always good to have a bit of banter."
Damien, who finished runner-up to Cam in the Roos' 2021 best and fairest, will add to the Pigeons' midfield class and depth.
"We tried to get him last year, he was busy with his work commitments, but now he's decided to come on board, which is great for us," delighted coach Steve Johnson offered.
"There's obviously the connection with his brother, he came along to a lot of games and he's got itchy feet and is keen to be involved."
Yarrawonga, which is now on a 14-match winning streak, will host Wangaratta in a blockbuster on Saturday.
The Pies are winless after three rounds and simply must find a way to upset the home side if they're to remain a realistic top three contender.
