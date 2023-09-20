The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Yarrawonga's Cam Wilson looking to pick up pieces of team-mates' games

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
September 20 2023 - 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Wilson has been superb in his debut year for the Pigeons after previously playing outstanding football in the league. Picture by Mark Jesser
Cam Wilson has been superb in his debut year for the Pigeons after previously playing outstanding football in the league. Picture by Mark Jesser

Yarrawonga's Cam Wilson has spent the year trying to implement parts of the star-studded midfield into his game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.