Yarrawonga's Cam Wilson has spent the year trying to implement parts of the star-studded midfield into his game.
The Pigeons boast the league's best and deepest midfield, including former AFL players Mark Whiley and Michael Gibbons, along with ex-VFL star Willie Wheeler.
The grand finalists have so much depth, former two-time Corowa-Rutherglen best and fairest Wilson and Nick Fothergill have spent extensive periods in the forward line.
"It's 50-50, I guess this year, it's shown with Nick Fothergill down there, it stretches the defence a bit more, I've been lucky enough to take my opportunities when they arrive," Wilson replied when quizzed on what percentage he has spent in the midfield and forward.
The 22-year-old has looked to absorb every piece of information from his classy team-mates.
"Nick is there at training, half an hour before everyone, kicking goals by himself, it shows the work he does, his routine is set, we all trust him to go back and slot that important goal," he suggested.
"Learning off Nick, Willie Wheeler, Mark Whiley, you've got 'Gibbo' (Gibbons), with the class he's got, it's grabbing bits of their game and trying to work them into my style.
"Willie is just so clean around the contest, he and Mark do their work before the ball gets to them.
"Mark's a workrate player and around the ground, he gets to the best spots.
"Harry Wheeler there too, his workrate and determination and then there's the class of 'Gibbo', the good players make it look like they've got so much time out there."
Wilson is a known vote-getter in the Morris Medal, finishing tied for fourth (14 votes) last year as Yarrawonga captain Leigh Masters claimed the award on 19.
But that's why it was so surprising to see the gutsy on-baller-forward poll only five votes at Monday night's Morris Medal count, despite another sensational year.
He turned the match against grand final winners Wangaratta in one of the games of the season on July 8, kicking three goals in the one-point win.
Given he was part of a Corowa-Rutherglen team which had a brutal run home last season, the grand final caps a rollercoaster 12 months.
"Looking back at it last year from the sidelines, I always thought it would be nice to run out there one day."
