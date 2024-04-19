A smooth transition in ownership is just what DOCS ordered

When the new operator of DOCS Coffee and Eatery at Corowa was finding his feet in his first week on deck, he was blown away with the response from patrons.
Chevy Leahy said he was on the coffee machine early when customers started unpacking the cafe furniture all around him.
He said it was a wonderful insight into the community.
"It was like I had a band of merry men!" he said.
Together with Dawn Leahy, Mr Leahy ran Silver Key Cafe at Rutherglen for 25 years before adding DOCS Coffee and Eatery to their fold on Tuesday, April 16.
Mr Leahy said the Corowa cafe was a strong business and the sale opportunity was too good to miss.
Former Corowa-Rutherglen Football Club player Jack Schilg took over Doc Yarrum (Murray Cod backwards) on Sanger Street in late 2017, when he was only aged 18. He was now moving to Perth.
"What Jack created is so good and it's in a great location," Mr Leahy said.
"We want to be clear that DOCS won't be turning into a second Silver Key Cafe.
"DOCS has its own unique identity that we love and respect."
DOCS staff - which number 10 - would all remain on board through the ownership change.
Mr and Ms Leahy, who were both raised at Rutherglen, had a long history in hospitality.
Mr Leahy said they bought the Silver Key Cafe in Main Street, Rutherglen, during 1999.
"We've always been interested in hospitality," he said.
"Silver Key Cafe burnt down in 2016 but we re-opened in 2018.
"It has been run as a cafe since 1920."
Mr Leahy said the Corowa community had been very supportive at DOCS throughout this week.
He said the cafe's operating hours, menu and (Inglewood Coffee Roasters) coffee supplier would remain unchanged.
"Jack opened for a dinner service occasionally and we'd like to offer that on weekends some time in the future," he said.
"We want to give a huge shout-out to Jack, who's been the owner and operator for the past six-and-a-half years, creating a place that's always buzzing and welcoming!"
