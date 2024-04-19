Father and son play together in senior Ovens and Murray football

Corowa father and son Kade and Judd Kuschert will play their second game together on Saturday.
In an extraordinary moment in the Ovens and Murray Football League's 130-year history, the pair played together for the first time last week in the 98-point home loss to North Albury.
Judd, 18, kicked two goals on debut and was the Roos' leading player for score involvements, racking up six in his nine disposals.
Although father-son combinations have played together at lower levels, it's difficult to verify how often it has happened at O and M senior level, given its uniqueness.
"It was fantastic, it doesn't happen very often, I got to do it with my old man (Trevor) when we were playing in the Coreen League at Burraja and it was always a bit of a goal to do the same (with Judd), but I wasn't sure if we'd get that opportunity," Kade said proudly.
Forty-year-old Kade was quizzed if he was 'looking out' for his youngster.
"Not really, we went about our own game, we managed to link up at one stage, I kicked it to him and he kicked a goal, so that was pretty special," he explained.
The Roos are away to Wodonga in round four.
Meanwhile, a handful of Corowa-Rutherglen players have made their feelings known after former player Damien Wilson signed with premiers Yarrawonga.
The Border Mail broke the story on Thursday evening and when posted to Facebook, Joe Hansen, Sam Dunstan, Jordan Eyers and Ben Talarico posted an angry face emoji.
The Roos were forced out of the competition last year, primarily due to a player shortage.
Wilson had last year off with work and family commitments, but last played at the Roos in 2022 with younger brother Cam, who joined Yarrawonga at the end of that season.
The Roos will host the Pigeons on Sunday, April 28.
Meanwhile, Damien Wilson has been named on the interchange bench for the Pigeons' home game against Wangaratta on Saturday.
It's the first Super Saturday with Wangaratta desperate to claim a win.
Since returning as a force in 2017, the Pies have equalled their worst losing streak of three matches and are missing gun recruits Pat Naish and Brad Melville.
Elsewhere, Albury will be determined to bounce back after its first loss.
The youthful Lavington stunned the grand finalists by 21 points.
Albury co-coach Anthony Miles is back, while Wangaratta Rovers have lost one of the league's in-form players in ruckman Will Christie.
The prospect of two cracking games on a sunny Saturday should guarantee strong crowds.
In other matches, Lavington is home to a winless Myrtleford, while undefeated North Albury hosts Wodonga Raiders.
