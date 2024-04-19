Shed, car and tractor destroyed by fierce fire, police on scene

A vehicle, tractor and gardening equipment has been destroyed in a large shed fire in Wodonga.
Three people at the Huon Creek Road property were woken by the fire on Friday morning.
Fire crews were called to the scene, near Yarralumla Drive, about 1am on April 19.
A two-storey red brick shed was engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived.
Fire crews from Albury had to be called to the incident to assist with an aerial water pump.
The flames were eventually extinguished but the contents of the shed were destroyed.
Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to the nearby property and another shed.
The damage bill is likely to be several hundred thousand dollars.
Police and Fire Rescue Victoria staff are investigating the matter to determine the cause, but the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
Police have spoken to the residents and have conducted a preliminary examination of the shed.
An engineer is required to determine if the building is safe to enter for examination.
The incident followed an unrelated blaze that damaged a Brewer Drive home a week earlier.
Brian and Pam Waldron's property was burnt during that incident, on April 12.
