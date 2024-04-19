The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shed, car and tractor destroyed by fierce fire, police on scene

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 19 2024 - 10:26am, first published 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A detective at the scene of Friday morning's shed fire on Huon Creek Road in Wodonga. Picture by Blair Thomson
A detective at the scene of Friday morning's shed fire on Huon Creek Road in Wodonga. Picture by Blair Thomson

A vehicle, tractor and gardening equipment has been destroyed in a large shed fire in Wodonga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.