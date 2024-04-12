The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Owner believes batteries may have sparked fire that badly damaged home

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 12 2024 - 5:46pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pam Waldron is comforted by a woman outside the smoking home. Picture by Blair Thomson
Pam Waldron is comforted by a woman outside the smoking home. Picture by Blair Thomson

A man whose home was badly damaged by a fire believes charging batteries may have sparked the costly blaze.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.