The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Pair flee 'iconic' burning West Wodonga home as it 'explodes' in flames

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 12 2024 - 11:56am, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The owners, pictured right, watch as their Brewer Drive home in West Wodonga is engulfed in flames. Picture by Blair Thomson
The owners, pictured right, watch as their Brewer Drive home in West Wodonga is engulfed in flames. Picture by Blair Thomson

UPDATE: Two residents and their dogs have escaped a major blaze at their West Wodonga home, with the three-storey property suffering extensive damage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.