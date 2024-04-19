The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Scammer breached trust by targeting NDIS recipient for loans, cash

By Wodonga Court
Updated April 19 2024 - 1:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae Ashley Watson had intended to fight deception related charges from 2019, but has now admitted to his offending in Wodonga court. Picture supplied
Shae Ashley Watson had intended to fight deception related charges from 2019, but has now admitted to his offending in Wodonga court. Picture supplied

A man who took out loans and phone contracts using a disabled woman's personal details has been fined.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.