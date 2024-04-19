Scammer breached trust by targeting NDIS recipient for loans, cash

A man who took out loans and phone contracts using a disabled woman's personal details has been fined.
Shae Ashley Watson had intended to fight deception related charges from 2019, but has now admitted to his offending in Wodonga court.
Watson, who was 31 at the time, knew the 57-year-old woman through his housemate.
Watson would occasionally visit the victim in Tallangatta to assist with her shopping and daily tasks, and had earned her trust.
On June 13, 2019, the victim received an email from a loan provider, congratulating her for being a guarantor for Watson.
The woman hadn't given Watson permission to list her as a guarantor.
Watson asked to borrow the woman's phone four days later and said his friend wanted to put cash into her NAB account.
Watson instead used the phone to apply for a $250 loan in the woman's name, and tricked her into withdrawing the cash.
She later received an email stating that she had defaulted on her loan repayment.
Watson also applied for a Samsung Galaxy phone plan with a minimum cost of $2880 using the victim's details, but she cancelled it before the device was delivered.
Another application was made for a Telstra phone plan, and Watson's housemate also discovered a Mastercard application in the victim's name.
Watson had the victim's driver licence details as part of the declined credit card application, with the documents handed over to Wodonga detectives.
Watson told police the victim was fully aware of everything he'd been up to and gave permission to take out the loans and contracts.
"There's a vendetta," he claimed.
"It's all payback to get me locked up."
A hearing had been scheduled in Wodonga court on Thursday, April 18, with evidence to be heard, before Watson admitted to charges.
Watson has served jail time in Victoria and NSW and put his offences down to bad decisions and "not thinking".
He was asked about drug use and replied "currently not on them".
"It was a significant breach of trust here," magistrate Peter Dunn said, but noted the victim had only lost $250.
He ordered Watson repay that money, and imposed a $1500 fine.
