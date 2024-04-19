The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Switch to pre-Anzac Day ritual that's reflects widows' devotion

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 19 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An attendee at last year's field of remembrance service with the three plots of sand into which little crosses are placed at St Matthew's Church in Albury.
An attendee at last year's field of remembrance service with the three plots of sand into which little crosses are placed at St Matthew's Church in Albury.

Administration of Albury's field of remembrance service, which will be held on Sunday April 21, has officially switched from war widows to Anglicans.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.