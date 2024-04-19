Switch to pre-Anzac Day ritual that's reflects widows' devotion

Administration of Albury's field of remembrance service, which will be held on Sunday April 21, has officially switched from war widows to Anglicans.
The parish of St Matthew's is overseeing the service at its Kiewa Street church after the withdrawal of the War Widows Guild which started the ritual in 2002.
St Matthew's rector Father Peter MacLeod-Miller said the parish felt it was important to maintain the service, in the wake of the widows no longer having the energy or personnel to continue their oversight.
"We think it's part of our service to the community and given the Anzac tradition it's important to do," Father MacLeod-Miller said.
The service, which is always held in the lead-up to Anzac Day, began in 2002 with miniature crosses planted in the grass around the war memorial in QEII Square at the rear of the church.
"The ceremony gives members of the War Widows Guild as well as the public the chance to pay their respects by placing crosses in remembrance of their husband, and if they so wish in place of a relative or friend," then guild president Doreen Widdison told The Border Mail in 2002.
Albury and District RSL sub-president Graham Docksey will read the Ode of Remembrance while readings will be provided by Vietnam War veteran Rafe Strong and Honor Auchinleck, a descendant of Lieutenant William Malcolm Chisholm, the first Australian to die in World War I.
All are welcome at the service which begins at 9am.
The display will remain until Anzac Day eve with people welcome to plant their crosses until then.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.