The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Child abuse video crook gets 10 months' jail, stringent parole conditions

By Albury Court
April 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child abuse video crook gets 10 months' jail, stringent parole conditions
Child abuse video crook gets 10 months' jail, stringent parole conditions

An East Albury man whose sentencing for the sharing of child abuse images and video footage was delayed for the sake of a psychological report has failed to avoid jail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.