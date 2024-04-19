Police swoop on clandestine laboratory and seize chemicals in North Albury

Police officers have swooped on a clandestine laboratory in North Albury.
About 10.30am on Friday, April 19, officers from Murray River Police District attended a unit on Sylvania Avenue and uncovered what they described as an "inactive clandestine laboratory".
While no arrests have been made, a crime scene has been established.
Officers, with the assistance of the State Crime Command's Chemical Operations Unit, said the items seized were consistent with the manufacturing of illegal drugs.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Earlier on Friday, a vehicle, tractor and gardening equipment was destroyed in a large shed fire in Wodonga.
Three people at the Huon Creek Road property were woken by the fire.
Fire crews were called to the scene, near Yarralumla Drive, about 1am.
A two-storey red brick shed was engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived.
Fire crews from Albury had to be called to the incident to assist with an aerial water pump.
The flames were eventually extinguished but the contents of the shed were destroyed.
