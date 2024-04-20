If you're a finals team, you need more than one way to win, Panthers do

Lavington's push for finals gained momentum when it found another way to win against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
A week after a sublime team performance to post a massive upset against Albury, the Panthers weren't as clinical, but a fast start proved the difference in the 13.11 (89) to 10.13 (73) home win.
"We were a little bit inconsistent compared to last week, but I was proud of the boys the way we stuck to it because they kept coming at us," coach Adam Schneider revealed.
Ben Ashley-Cooper was best on ground with three goals and a host of possessions.
The midfielder moved to Sydney over the off-season after completing his university studies on the Border and has joined Sydney Swans' VFL outfit.
However, a hamstring injury derailed his hopes of starting at state level, but it's an enormous bonus to have a player of his quality in the O and M.
Full-forward Tim Oosterhoff also kicked three majors.
The Panthers kicked five goals to two in the first quarter, but from there the Saints out-scored them by a point.
Along with Ashley-Cooper, former best and fairest Billy Glanvill and teenager Jack Costello were excellent.
Saint Brody Ricardi booted three majors, while Matt Munro, defender Zac Pethybridge and Toby Cossor were the visitors' best.
Lavington has now split its four games to sit out of the top five on percentage, while Myrtleford is winless, but has an average losing margin of only 17 points and has been in every game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.