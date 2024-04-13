Leigh Williams proves the difference - something he's done a lot here

Yarrawonga spearhead Leigh Williams proved the difference against Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The 2022 Doug Strang medallist booted seven goals in the 13.12 (90) to 9.11 (65) away win.
The premiers were missing three stars - Leigh Masters (knee), Michael Gibbons (hamstring) and Nick Fothergill (collarbone) - but Williams stepped up, nailing a shot after the three-quarter time siren to push the lead to two goals.
The Pigeons were desperate to kick the first two goals of the final quarter and they did that, finishing with four to two for the term to maintain their undefeated run.
While Williams was best on ground, Ryan Bruce again played superbly across half-back.
The Wheeler siblings - Willie and Harry - continued their hot start to the season, the latter with two majors.
Despite the injury toll, the visitors were still expected to account for the Saints, but the underdogs were outstanding.
Best and fairest Simon Curtis spent extended periods forward and snared three goals, while Levi Young and Lachie Dale booted two apiece.
Curtis was strong, while Tom Sparks and Matt Munro also featured.
Myrtleford will now look to break its winless start to the season with an away game against Lavington, while Yarrawonga faces a crackerjack game against Wangaratta, which is realistically playing for its top three hopes, remarkably after a 0-3 start that no one saw coming.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.