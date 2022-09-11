Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams has made the stunning admission he's not the player he was before breaking a bone in his back in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Williams was still the equal leading goalkicker with three in Saturday's pulsating five-point second-semi final loss to flag fancies Wangaratta at Corowa's John Foord Oval.
But he doesn't have the same kicking power as he did when terrorising teams with his deadly combination of strength and accuracy during the home and away season.
"I haven't been kicking it too well lately," he confirmed.
The 32-year-old Yarrawonga ace was then quizzed if he's lost confidence.
"That's something I've noticed as well, coming back from the back, probably more just routine and you miss a couple, it starts to play on your mind, like any forward would know."
The 195cm, 102kg powerhouse is as honest as they come and even though he's not in the same form, he's still the league's best forward.
Williams was kneed in the back against Lavington on June 25, with an ambulance called after the game, although he didn't take it to hospital.
Mind you, Williams fainted in the car after the game.
He missed three games after failing to play the first four with a broken finger, yet still won the league's goalkicking with 67 from only 11 games.
Williams hit the post twice in the frenetic final quarter, with one after playing on, while his shot from 50m hit the woodwork halfway up with only 95 seconds left.
Despite his confidence slump, Williams can take heart after his direct opponent and one of the O and M's best defenders of the past decade rated him.
"He'd be in the top three, just the build of him, he's got a big frame, so is hard to get around, and he's a smart mover too, the way he leads up," defender Michael Bordignon explained.
The Pigeons' hopes of meeting Wangaratta again in the grand final on September 25 will largely depend on Williams' ability to regain top form.
