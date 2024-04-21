The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Car park set to be spot for markets, music, pop-ups

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
April 22 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Google Street View image of the Griffith Road car park, which has been slated for a $150,000 trial to convert it into a public site with seating and planter boxes.
Google Street View image of the Griffith Road car park, which has been slated for a $150,000 trial to convert it into a public site with seating and planter boxes.

A LAVINGTON car park has been chosen ahead of a site in Thurgoona and two in the Albury CBD for a $150,000 trial to create a new community space.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.