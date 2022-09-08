A LANE in central Albury has been mooted as a home for an Eat Street to bolster dining in the city.
Advertisement
A draft retail plan nominates Volt Lane, which runs between Kiewa and Olive streets, as providing an "exciting opportunity" for an eatery hub.
The blueprint, which follows a 2015 assessment, has been compiled by Albury Council staff and looks at shopping issues in the CBD, Lavington, Thurgoona and East Albury.
It also examines the city's night-time economy and declares the quality of food, experiences and outdoor dining infrastructure could be improved.
Lack of awnings for al fresco eating, the high cost of permits to allow consumption on footpaths and no dedicated Eat Street were cited as particular concerns.
To address the final point, it is proposed that investigations begin to establish Volt Lane as a magnet for dining.
"With improved interface onto Volt Lane, an Eat Street would build on the success of businesses including Hot Bake and Chopstix House restaurant by adding complexity, energy and critical mass," the plan states.
"Shipping container installations as a means to testing the Eat Street concept on these properties, are a relatively inexpensive approach.
"It is however important to note that containers are suited to retail and cafes but not ideal for restaurants, which would be the ultimate goal of the Eat Street."
IN OTHER NEWS:
It was noted there were more pedestrians in the area in recent years due to changes in AMP Lane businesses and the opening of the Mantra hotel, tax office and Service NSW branch nearby.
The Eat Street proposal for Volt Lane is ranked as a short term ambition.
A new approach to car parking along Dean Street is floated in the report.
It is proposed an investigation be done into adopting parallel parking along the strip to make it more appealing to pedestrians.
Angle parking was deemed to be a "negative" to walkers with cars parked toward the footpath "uncomfortable" and their engines and bonnets representing the "more aggressive elements of a car and do not support diner/pedestrian comfort".
Reducing the speed and volume of traffic in Dean Street is listed as an ongoing goal to improve walkability in the CBD, although no kilometre per hour figure is suggested.
Advertisement
In Lavington, it is proposed that a car park in Griffith Road near Lavington Square be turned into a green space with pop-up retailers on a trial basis to encourage greater foot traffic.
Investigating a linear park along Urana Road's commercial strip to better tie it to Lavington Square is also floated.
In Thurgoona, a long-term objective is to work with Charles Sturt University to develop their land along Thurgoona Drive for shops which would then allow the existing plaza to be connected to the BP service station on the corner of Table Top Road.
The report notes the "ideal location" for the area's next supermarket is on the corner of Kerr Road and the Riverina Highway.
"Significant residential development along Kerr Road and proposed development to the south of the Riverina Highway in the future will provide convenience commuting for residents, as well as strong highway exposure for supermarket brands," the authors opined.
The draft retail plan will go before Monday night's council meeting for adoption.
Advertisement
If that occurs, the public will have 28 days for feedback and it will be adopted if there are no submissions.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.