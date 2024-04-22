Magpies grab their first win of the season in division one women's

Magpies won their first game in Hockey Albury Wodonga division one women's on Saturday.
Wombats controlled the play for the majority of the game, but the defence of Sarah Knight, Mallory Campbell and Rachel Miller proved too strong in the 1-0 win.
Nicola Theodossi scored the goal, which came against the run of play.
Stella Moeliker, Lara Nelson and Alice Eggleton were Wombats' best.
It was the same scoreline in Falcons' win over Norths.
Jemma Markos scored from a penalty corner.
The defence of the teams held strong against fast paced forwards, including Falcons' best on ground Meg Whitehouse, while Norths' goalkeeper Sam Campbell and Sam Ellis were excellent.
And United and Wodonga played a two-all draw.
Wodonga's Olivia Goode and Imogen Albon posted goals, while United's Lyn Macauley and Sara Lumby did likewise.
Meanwhile in division one men, Norths won a 5-3 goalfest against Falcons.
Norths came out hot, scoring early in the first quarter through Josh Verity.
He followed up with another in the second quarter before Charley Wallace found the back of the net.
Brodie Hamilton then levelled the scores early in the second half.
The game then quickly went from end to end with Kurt Beath (Norths) and Max Hobbs (Falcons) each scoring, keeping the game tied.
The final quarter saw Falcons run out of steam, allowing Larry Simpson and Brandon Purtell to snare a goal apiece for the club's first win.
Wodonga defeated United 2-1.
It was a fast paced game and the teams had numerous opportunities to score, but failed to capitalise at times.
Wodonga's ability to convert to penalty corner opportunities proved the difference as Ethan Albon scored twice, while Tim Smith was United's only scorer.
And in the other game, Magpies beat Wombats 3-1.
At state league level, the Spitfires women scored the first goal and matched Tuggeranong Vikings Hockey Club for the first half in Saturday's game.
The ball was worked up the field by Sammy Ellis and Wai Hohepa, with Ellis finishing off in the circle with a field goal.
However, TVHC dominated from there to claim a 4-1 win.
And the Spitfires men battled valiantly in falling 4-2 to Wests.
Spitfires grabbed the first goal, but Wests slotted three quickly in the second quarter to lead 3-1.
Wests proved too clinical in the circle to seal the two-goal victory.
Spitfires' trio Tim Jones, Kurt Beath and Charley Wallace were outstanding, with the Border outfit looking to post its first win when it hosts Central on May 4.
