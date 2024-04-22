The Border Mailsport
Emma Mahady did an Achilles after last season, what an effort to return

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
April 22 2024 - 1:23pm
Emma Mahady ruptured her Achilles just after the end of last season, but has fought back to take her place in the team.
Former Bandits' captain Emma Mahady courageously fought her way back from a ruptured Achilles to play a vital role in the club's gutsy 18-point win over the country's best youngsters in NBL1 on Friday night.

Sports Journalist

