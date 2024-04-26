The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'No more dollars': How the Commonwealth Games were dragged into hospital debate

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 27 2024 - 5:53am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top NSW Health executive Vince McTaggart at the opening of the emergency department of the Albury hospital in early April 2024. Picture by Mark Jesser
Top NSW Health executive Vince McTaggart at the opening of the emergency department of the Albury hospital in early April 2024. Picture by Mark Jesser

Victorian bureaucrats pointed to the dumping of the Commonwealth Games in their state as evidence they could not commit any more money to the redevelopment of Albury hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.