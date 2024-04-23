Yackandandah royalty to return to Riverina's iconic Deni Ute Muster

Five-time Golden Guitar winner Pete Denahy will return to Deni Ute Muster in spring.
The Yackandandah singer-songwriter is always a muster favourite.
A regular at music festivals throughout Australia, Denahy has toured with music icons such as the late Slim Dusty, Sara Storer, Troy Cassar-Daley and Lee Kernaghan as well as comedians Akmal Saleh, Elliot Goblet and Flacco.
Denahy will be among an all-Australia line-up rocking the day stage at the iconic festival, which runs at Deniliquin from Friday, October 4, to Saturday, October 5.
Country Music Artist Toyota Star Maker 2024 winner Wade Forster will be one of the many talented young stars on deck.
The Australian rodeo cowboy turned country music star blends cowboy roots with soulful country music.
Among other live acts will be Bryce Sainty, Cush Ryder, Will Day, Scarlet's Way, Raechel Whitchurch, Nathan Lamontin, Natalie Pearson, Madi Colville, Ella Powell and Dakota East.
Deniliquin acts, the Groovy Dudes and Bush Poets, will also be on deck for the festival.
Australian indie pop singer-songwriter Amy Shark tops a stellar line-up on the muster main stage this year.
She will be joined by international acts Kip Moore and Tyler Hubbard and national treasure John Williamson.
The last major US artist to feature at the muster was Tim McGraw in 2019.
Among other acts on the main stage will be Amber Lawrence, Brad Cox, Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley Darlinghurst, Elestial, Fanny Lumsden and Sunny Cowgirls.
NSW Minister for Music and Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said the Deni Ute Muster was a quintessential regional NSW experience that made a significant contribution to the local visitor economy.
"Since its humble beginnings 25 years ago the Deni Ute Muster has become an anticipated annual event for the whole Riverina region," he said.
"What started as a community event for a town struggling with a devastating drought now brings tens of thousands of people of all ages to celebrate music, mateship, and of course the iconic Aussie ute.
"The program gets better every year and having two international stars like Kip Moore and Tyler Hubbard headlining a stellar line-up of great local artists highlights how big it has become."
Other highlights will be Brophy Bros Circus, Musteris Paul Bennet Airshows, Eljay's Junk Yard Action Show, ARB Bull Ride, Riverina Whip Cracking Challenge, wood chop demonstrations and a fireworks display.
Family-friendly entertainment will comprise balloon entertainer Matt Falloon, world champion sand sculptor Dennis Massoud, aka Sandman, and Old Macdonald's Travelling Farm.
Deni Ute Muster general manager Vicky Lowry welcomed the 2024 line-up.
"Each year we always say that our entertainment is bigger and better, but this year I believe we have really outdone any previous year, catering for every age demographic," she said.
"There is nothing else like it in Australia where you can listen to live music from 9am to 11.30pm over two days."
Campgrounds to the Deni Ute Muster will open a day earlier than the festival's kick-off to allow campers plenty of time to set up ahead of the action, which officially begins on Friday, October 4.
All early bird tickets are sold out.
General admission tickets and reserved camping are available at deniutemuster.com.au.
