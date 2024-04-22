The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

TikTok sparks fire idea as tree burnt at Beechworth church site

BT
By Blair Thomson
April 23 2024 - 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beechworth CFA members responded to the fire. File photo
Beechworth CFA members responded to the fire. File photo

Two boys who accidentally lit a tree on fire in Beechworth say they got the idea from TikTok.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.