TikTok sparks fire idea as tree burnt at Beechworth church site

Two boys who accidentally lit a tree on fire in Beechworth say they got the idea from TikTok.
Fire crews were called to the Uniting Church grounds on Williams and Ford streets about 1.30pm on Monday, April 22.
Nearby residents had spotted the burning tree and started to extinguish the fire before CFA members arrived.
Two boys, in their early teens, had been playing with aerosol cans and said they hadn't meant to burn the tree.
They were spoken to by police.
They said they had gotten the aerosol can idea from watching TikTok videos.
The pair will be cautioned at a later date.
The incident follows a similar blaze at the nearby Centennial Park on April 14.
Police have spoken to older teenagers over that incident, which sparked a large fire that burnt a pine tree.
Those youths will also be cautioned.
