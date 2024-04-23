Charges cut but bail refused man still accused of 'shooting to murder'

Seven charges laid against a man arrested over a shooting in Thurgoona have been withdrawn by prosecutors.
But the most serious allegation of shooting with intent to murder stands, following a mention of Shannon Lee Bush's case in Albury Local Court.
The Coffs Harbour man, 35, is in jail, bail refused, and was not required to attend court on Tuesday, April 23.
Solicitor Mark Cronin, as agent for Bush's Sydney lawyers, Dib and Associates, told Albury court registrar Wendy Howard that charges four through to 10 were being withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
In addition to the intent to murder allegation, Bush still faces charges of possess an unauthorised pistol in a public place, discharge a firearm with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm, robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and take a person with the intention of committing a serious indictable offence of robbery.
Mr Cronin, again as agent for Dib and Associates, also mentioned the case of Bush's co-accused, Charlene Cranshaw, 25, who is bailed to an address in the Sydney suburb of Eastlakes but likewise was not required to attend court.
Cranshaw is facing allegations she was an accessory before and after the armed robbery.
Police have claimed it was a targeted attack.
The pair were arrested at Macksville in northern NSW on November 3, the day after Bush allegedly shot Ali Kanjo in Thurgoona.
Mr Kanjo, 26, suffered wounds to his hand and shoulder at a Maryville Way residence.
He and Jorja Chung were allegedly robbed of a cardboard box containing multiple boxes of IGET vapes, the keys to a Toyota Corolla, $930 in cash, and a garage door remote.
Mr Cronin told Ms Howard it was his understanding that charge certificates for Bush and Cranshaw were about to be filed with the court.
He asked that the matters for both accused be further adjourned to June 18, and that bail be continued for Cranshaw.
Mr Cronin said that would be for either a case conference mention or a committal for trial or sentence.
Neither will have to appear in court if legally represented, unless the case proceeds by way of a committal.
It has been alleged that Bush was armed with an unregistered loaded silver revolver pistol on the day of the shooting, as well on Henschke Avenue, the Hume and Hovell Walking track next to the home and at the house.
