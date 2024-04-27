Geoff Pearson was only 42 when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
He is one of more than 219,000 Australians who have Parkinson's, a progressive neurological condition that affects a person's control of their body movements.
Working as an engineering lecturer, Mr Pearson was fit and healthy and thought Parkinson's was "a disease for old people".
His only symptom was a loss of dexterity in one hand.
"It floored me," Mr Pearson, now 57, said.
Having moved to Wangaratta from Melbourne for work eight years ago, Mr Pearson described the impact of the diagnosis as "profound".
"It affects my mobility and balance; I'm constantly falling over," Mr Pearson said.
"That's embarrassing as a grown man to be sitting at the doctors with grazed knees; I feel like a five-year-old!"
April is Parkinson's Awareness Month, a time to recognise and build awareness of the impact of living with Parkinson's.
Mr Pearson said one of the most challenging aspects of the disorder was the knock to his confidence and self-worth.
He said finding and maintaining a job was challenging.
"I know at some stage I'm going to disappoint my employer; sometimes I can't get out of bed," he said.
"You don't realise how connected you are with your job; when you meet someone one of the first things they ask is 'what do you do for work?'
"It's really hard; when you hit a life-changing illness like Parkinson's, it's so deep the way it affects you."
Twelve months ago Mr Pearson discovered Cre8 Shed at Wangaratta, which he described as a "revelation".
Run by for-purpose disability and aged care organisation Villa Maria Catholic Homes (VMCH), Cre8 gave about 45 people with disability the chance to learn new skills, build confidence, socialise, gain work experience, express creativity and have fun.
"I didn't know what to expect when I showed up here," Mr Pearson said.
"But it was magical to meet people who actually understand the nature of disability, and a relief to speak to someone who understood my journey and wasn't trying to belittle me."
Disability Services team leader of Cre8tive Programs John Salafia described Mr Pearson as "determined, patient and kind with a great sense of humour and a wealth of knowledge".
"I feel Geoff has not only grown in his creative skills, but also his social outlet and interactions," he said.
"Geoff tells us he 'feels hope again'. I think this is his greatest achievement of all."
Geoff has also become a part of the VMCH Disability Consumer Advisory Committee and the Wangaratta VMCH Advisory Group, advocating for people with disability.
The Cre8 team had also offered Mr Pearson paid employment, when he was ready.
"The sense of having done a day's work and producing something is great," Mr Pearson said.
"That's always been important to me; I feel so comfortable and happy now that I have purpose and focus.
"Cre8 is like a home, like a big family."
VMCH also opened Where Is My Coffee? in December 2021 to give people with disability meaningful work experience, build their confidence and independence, and help them find paid roles.
