Blues brothers miss while cousin yet to play this season for TDFL club

Mitta United's finals aspirations have been dealt a crushing blow with injuries to three of its best players.
Coach Luke Hodgkin alongside brother and star midfielder Jarrod and Jett Smith all missed last weekend's thumping 132-point loss against flag fancy Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Luke looks set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after suffering an elbow injury the previous week against Wahgunyah.
Jarrod hasn't played since round 1 after being concussed and has missed the past two rounds with concussion protocols.
Smith is yet to play this season after suffering an ankle injury in a pre-season match.
The Mountain Men beat Barnawartha and Wahgunyah before their lack of depth was ruthlessly exposed by the Hawks last weekend.
Hodgkin declined to comment on the Blues' mounting injury toll when contacted by The Border Mail on Tuesday.
They face Tallangatta at home this weekend in a match which looks crucial to both sides' finals aspirations.
The Hoppers who were buoyed by the inclusion of Brownlow medallist Dane Swan last weekend passed their first serious test of the season so far after notching a thrilling one point win over Rutherglen.
They started the season with wins over league lesser lights Dederang-Mt Beauty and Wodonga Saints and alongside reigning premier are the only undefeated team after three rounds.
Hoppers spearhead James Breen has enjoyed a stellar start with 20-goals and his form will have a huge bearing on whether they can return to finals for the first time since 2019.
Nick Hynes has also provided a focal point for the Blues deep in attack and has 11 goals to sit third on the goalkicking table.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.