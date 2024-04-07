The Border Mailsport
Blues produce stirring final quarter fight back to overrun Tigers

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 7 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 1:15pm
Mitta United's Darcy McKimmie has the unenviable task of trying to tackle strongly built Tiger Jarrad Farwell. Picture by Mark Jesser
Top-five hopeful Mitta United has underlined its fighting qualities after producing a stirring 13-point come-from-behind victory against Barnawartha on Saturday.

