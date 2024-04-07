Blues produce stirring final quarter fight back to overrun Tigers

Top-five hopeful Mitta United has underlined its fighting qualities after producing a stirring 13-point come-from-behind victory against Barnawartha on Saturday.
In what shaped as a toss of the coin contest, the Blues trailed from the opening bounce in a low-scoring encounter where both sides only managed 14 goals for the match.
The Tigers led by 15-points early in the third quarter before the Mountain Men rallied to boot six of the last seven goals to notch a confidence boosting 8.8 (56) to 6.7 (43) away from home win.
A goal by Henry Tuenon at the 13-minute mark of the third term and another by Lincoln Reed late in the quarter provided the spark for the Blues' comeback who suddenly were within a goal at the final break.
Reed made an impressive debut for the Blues booting three goals in his first match after playing thirds for Wodonga Raiders last year.
The talented teenager took several strong overhead marks and was also dangerous at ground level and will help cover the huge loss of star forward Ethan Redcliffe if he can keep developing throughout the season.
With the match up for grabs at the start of the last term, Tom Johnson slotted the first goal in the opening minute of the quarter to extend the Tigers' lead to 10-points.
But instead of inspiring the home side, the visitors were stung into action.
Wodonga Raiders' recruit Tom Gibbs dodged two would-be Tiger tacklers to once again slash the margin to less than a goal.
Jarrod Hodgkin lifted his workrate and was winning plenty of the ball for the Blues but was uncharacteristically caught twice holding the ball by some desperate Tiger tackles.
The Blues hit the lead for the first time at the 17-minute mark after Jordan McKenzie snapped a clever goal from the boundary and suddenly it was the visitors in front by two points.
Gibbs was then awarded a controversial goal when he snapped his second which bounced through the goal which several Tiger defenders claimed was touched on the line.
Their desperate pleas fell on deaf ears as the goal umpire awarded the goal as the Blues extended their lead to eight points.
Tuenon kicked the sealer late in the term when he got on the end of a smart bit of play from the Blues to kick his second goal from point blank range.
MItta United coach Luke Hodgkin was delighted to start the season on a high after his side missed out on playing finals by percentage last year.
"We were sort of down all day and were three goals down at quarter time, then we pegged it back, then they kicked away again in the third term before we just started grinding away again," Hodgkin said.
"We knew they were a pretty young side and if we could keep grinding, grinding and grinding that we would get our game going at some point.
"It took until the last 15-minutes but we were able to run over the top of them.
"We were able to get the ball out in space and get our runners on the end of it, so it was a pleasing win in the end.
"The message at that final break was to keep working and not let the opposition get their game going.
"I thought we could get our game going at some point... and that's what happened.
"It was tough all day and we were down and out and struggling but it shows a bit of character to fight back and to get the win is pleasing."
Apart from Reed the Blues were best served by Jesse Kennett, Darcy McKimmie, Liam Tobin and Gibbs.
Tom Anson was the Tigers best while Sam Johnson and Will Prichard never stopped trying.
Adding further merit to the win, prized Wodonga Raiders recruit Shane Munro (unavailable), Jett Smith (ankle), Goel Gardiner (shoulder) and Joe Hodgkin all missed the clash.
Hodgkin felt winning the 50/50 clashes against similar opposition would be the key to returning to finals this season.
"I think not winning those 50/50 clashes is where we fell down last year," he said.
"We just couldn't win those matches against sides that were around us.
"So to get one in the bank early is satisfying and gives us the opportunity to build a bit of early momentum."
The Blues host Wahgunyah next weekend while Barnawartha will travel to play Dederang-Mt Beauty.
In other matches Chiltern easily accounted for Beechworth by 49-points while Thurgoona enjoyed a 20-goal thumping of Wodonga Saints.
Tallangatta belted Dederang-Mt Beauty by 30 goals while Rutherglen were convincing 98-point winners over Wahgunyah with the match played on Good Friday.
