BARNAWARTHA: Gains, losses and prospects this season

WE SAY: It has proven to be a tumultuous off-season at Tigerland after the recent departure of coach Kade Butters on the eve of the season alongside the departure of four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill alongside Jackson Lowe, Josh Star, Jack Baker, Jarrod Woodall and young gun Jack Shanahan. Matt Dalbosco was recently appointed co-coach alongside Tiger stalwart Ritchie Blunden who will take over a list who has made the elimination final for the past two seasons. The loss of McNeill, Woodall and Star robs the Tigers of a wealth of experience with McNeill and Woodall electing to finish their careers in the Upper Murray league. Chesser is easily the pick of the recruits and is a dangerous small forward who is a reliable avenue to goal at district league level. The clever goalsneak booted 95 goals from 31 matches for Culcairn in 2021-22 and should be an even better player at Barnawartha after having spent last year with Wodonga where he played three senior matches and won the reserves best and fairest. The Tigers have injected a lot more youth with the return of Andrej Clark, Cohen Trijillo, Tom Johnson and Declan Rochow who all previously played thirds at the club before heading into Wodonga Raiders last season. The Tigers still boast some reliable performers in Jarrad Farwell, Tom Anson, Connor Wiffen and Seamus Quinn with the biggest query on their finals credentials a lack of firepower. Nick and Daniel Sharp combined for 68 goals last season to be the two leading goalkickers at the club but are more medium sized forwards as opposed to a key forward which the Tigers have lacked since the departure of Peter Cook and the long-term injury to star forward Josh Spence. While they are expected to remain competitive, it's hard to see the Tigers playing finals for a third year in a row without the addition of several more recruits including a key forward.