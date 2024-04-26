Swim program making waves to teach the 'life skill' that everyone must know

"I couldn't kick in the water, but by the third day I was doing freestyle stroke without assistance."
That's the feedback that is the driving force behind Wangaratta's first inaugural Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) swimming program.
Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre team leader Aaron (Alex) Alexander said the program was received well with nine participants ranging from seven to 24.
"We've started the program so that people from vulnerable backgrounds get the opportunity to learn too."
Mr Alexander said it was about teaching students how to be confident in water by providing lessons around basic water safety education and water awareness.
"The drowning statistics within this demographic of people are alarming," he said.
"(It takes) one person at a time; we can prevent drowning when we help everyone to know how to be safe around water.
"As someone from a CALD background, I was excited when the opportunity came to oversee the swimming program and to be a part of this project," he said.
He said what sparked his interest to help people in the community was escaping a near drowning himself.
His firsthand experience underscores the critical importance and that incident motivated him to learn how to swim and develop his water safety knowledge.
Three years before his relocation to Australia in 2022 from Nigeria, he transitioned into a swimming instructor role.
"I'm passionate about helping others and we hope to reach more people," he said.
Mr Alexander said the deaths of two men - one aged 38 and the other, 65 - in a pool on the Gold Coast last month meant swimming lessons stand out as a crucial life skill for "all members of our community."
Wangaratta's council youth resilience coordinator Brady Sharp said they were working to expand future class offerings.
"The Rural City of Wangaratta is working to ensure greater accessibility and participation in water safety education," she said.
"It's in response to the community's interest and our commitment to aquatic education.
"The rural city of Wangaratta's future proof team, in partnership with the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre, will announce an exciting program extension in May, with swimming lessons for the CALD and disadvantaged youth communities.
"Our priority remains ensuring a comprehensive and accessible program that serves the needs of all young people."
