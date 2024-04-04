Can't swim? It's a life skill everyone should know, experts warn

Border experts have urged adults unable to swim to take the next step in order to prevent one day becoming a drowning victim.
They were prompted to speak out following the deaths of two men - one aged 38 and the other, 65 - in a pool on the Gold Coast.
The men were trying to save a toddler who fell into the deep end.
Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre swim school head Mandy Sawyer said she had been teaching adults to swim not for a sport or social activity but because "it's vital that adults learn the life skill".
Mrs Sawyer said it was important adults knew how to look after themselves when in and around water.
"There is a demand for lessons," she said.
"We have a waiting list at our centre. We don't have a lot of classes though because it's an additional qualification and we have limitations around that."
Nevertheless, Mrs Sawyer said it was "incredibly important" for everyone to learn to swim.
Royal Life Saving Society Australia chief executive Justin Scarr said there had been a number of drownings in hotel or motel swimming pools over the past few years.
He said this demonstrated how people needed to take a much closer look at safety guidelines.
Mr Scarr said there were 34 drowning deaths across the country in March alone.
Over the 2023-24 summer months, 99 people drowned.
Mr Sawyer said it was "tragic" that the two men who were holidaying from Victoria, the child's father, Dharmvir Singh, and grandfather, Gurjinder Singh, had died trying to rescue a child.
The two-year-old was saved.
Mrs Sawyer said more funding was required for programs among multicultural groups in the state, but also that classes shouldn't just stop there as "our mainstream adults" needed it, too.
"It's a life skill," she said.
"You need to know if you're going into deep water how to tread water and how to get yourself to the edge safely, the same goes in a swimming pool.
"Having lessons will help you when you become in a state of panic.
"It's also the additional water safety that's equally as important."
Leisure centre head of customer experience Rachael Vyner said there were many risks with not having a clear understanding of water safety.
"Knowing what the risks are could potentially save lives," she said.
"Accidents can happen even to adults, and being proficient in swimming and understanding water safety measures reduces the risk of drowning."
Ms Vyner said adults who never learnt to swim often felt anxious or fearful around waterways and aquatic centres.
"We live in a community that must recognise the importance of water safety and the implications of not having a clear understanding that water safety knowledge can have," she said.
"Swimming lessons help build confidence and ease fears associated with being in the water."
Mrs Sawyer said there had been funding for more programs in the past, but there were "more limitations around qualified staff".
Albury Council community development partner Julia Vesval said the council was committed to providing education for the whole community when it came to swimming in our inland waterways.
"We know that inland waterways present a higher risk of drowning," she said.
"We have developed the Inland Waterways Drowning Prevention Strategy to help reduce these risks and guide our approach in creating a safer environment in and around water for everyone."
Ms Vesval said they hoped to also implement a specific learn to swim program for the culturally and linguistically diverse ahead of the summer 2024-25 season.
"This program will be in line with the Royal Life Saving Society NSW 'Everyone Can Learn to Swim' campaign, as well as our Water Is No Joke drowning prevention campaign."
