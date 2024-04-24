The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Mackie says 'a bit of banter with the Osborne players is not on my radar'

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 24 2024 - 1:54pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mackie says 'a bit of banter with the Osborne players is not on my radar'
Mackie says 'a bit of banter with the Osborne players is not on my radar'

There's no prizes for guessing what Joel Mackie scanned for first when the Hume league draw was released late last year... when would he face his former side Osborne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.