Stolen car on wrong side of road multiple times during dangerous rampage

A dangerous driver who was on an alleged rampage spanning three to four hours had to be rammed by police multiple times to get him to stop.
Joel Butler was described in Wodonga court as a danger to society, with his alleged offending on Tuesday, April 23, following similar allegations in Melbourne in which a power pole was snapped in a carjacked vehicle.
His mother cried in court on Wednesday, causing Butler to cry, as she spoke of her fears his drug use would kill him.
The 23-year-old's stolen vehicle had to be rammed by Wangaratta officers several times near the Logic Centre on Tuesday to bring the incidents to an end.
The Wodonga court heard the crime spree started with the theft of a Ford utility worth $70,000 at a Quoll Road construction site at Baranduda between 9pm on Monday and 7.30am on Tuesday.
The vehicle, owned by Otis elevators, had keys left inside.
It's alleged Butler drove to the petrol station on the Thomas Mitchell Drive and High Street roundabout in Wodonga about 1.05pm on Tuesday.
The court heard Butler filled the stolen white utility with 49 litres of diesel.
Police were called due to his suspicious behaviour and officers tried to block his car in.
The petrol station worker stood behind the car and was told to move by police as Butler allegedly almost reversed into them.
Butler allegedly fled on the wrong side of Lawrence Street into oncoming traffic before being spotted by police near London Road.
The court heard Butler drove on the wrong side of Chapple Street before heading into Albury.
The 23-year-old allegedly drove on the wrong side of Lincoln Causeway as he returned to Wodonga, with the driving caught on dashcam footage.
The stolen Ford was spotted at the Melbourne Road 7-Eleven at 2.20pm, with Butler allegedly jumping back into the car through the passenger side window as police tried to drag him out.
The driver's window was smashed as Butler drove off, clipping the front of a police car as officers jumped out of the way.
There were multiple sightings of the car between Wodonga and Rutherglen.
The court heard Butler drove back to Wodonga on the Murray Valley Highway, with police deflating three of the vehicle's tyres near Bay Road at Barnawartha about 3.45pm.
Butler allegedly continued driving for five kilometres on the shredded tyres at 20kmh to 30kmh.
Police feared he would get to the Barnawartha BP and try to steal another car or enter the Hume Freeway, so they rammed the ute.
The court heard Butler still refused to get out and was capsicum sprayed before the vehicle was rammed two further times.
Police managed to box in the stolen vehicle and officers had to cut his seatbelt off to remove him.
The court heard he had marijuana and cannabis on him when finally arrested.
Butler's Melbourne offending in a BMW that was allegedly stolen in a carjacking allegedly saw him driving on the wrong side of roads at up to 110kmh.
The court heard he crashed into a power pole, snapping it and causing an explosion on December 22 last year.
Police told the court his actions on Tuesday had involved "between three and four hours of aggressive, endangering driving".
"He was of the belief he was going to jail if he was caught and he did not want to go to jail," a detective said.
Butler's mother, Tania Butler, started crying as she spoke of Butler's drug problem.
"Its affected his life and his family's life," she said.
"I've spoken to him numerous times.
"He needs help."
When asked what she would do if her son was bailed and didn't comply, she replied "if he doesn't comply I'm going to ring the police, otherwise I'm gonna have a dead son".
Magistrate Ian Watkins said Tuesday's driving could have had a traumatic outcome.
"It could have been a fatality on a number of occasions," he said.
"It's clearly breaking her heart to see him grappling with a drug addiction, albeit unsuccessfully.
"He is a serious risk of endangering the welfare of the public and in my view, I can't do that to the people of Wodonga."
Butler was remanded in custody and will face the Melbourne Magistrates Court on May 7.
Police are seeking witnesses to the offending and dashcam footage.
Investigators are reviewing 000 calls made during the spree.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.