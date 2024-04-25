Reports fuel splashed at front of North Albury home before being set alight

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a North Albury home, with fuel reportedly splashed on the front of the property before the blaze.
Investigators are examining whether a family member of the occupant was linked to Thursday morning's incident on Ryan Road.
Firefighters were called to the burning rental about 5am on April 25.
A fire appeared to have been sparked around the front entry and kitchen of the brick and weatherboard house.
Multiple video cameras at the scene captured the fire, which firefighters prevented from spreading to other rooms at the property.
Firefighters stayed at the property for about 90 minutes.
A man who arrived at the scene told police his best mate rented the home and that a relative of the renter was responsible for the blaze.
Nobody was inside the home when the fire started.
Police investigators sifted through the burnt property on Thursday morning as the owner of the home watched on with his parents.
The man, who asked not to be named, said he had owned the home for less than a year.
"From what the police tell me, it's been set alight," he said.
"It's a bit devastating but I've obviously got insurance so it will be OK."
He said he hadn't had any issues with the tenants.
"They've been really good actually," the owner said.
"They always pay the rent, I can't really complain, but obviously someone's not happy.
"They've got CCTV, I'm sure we'll get the full story later on."
The owner had been trying to contact his insurance company, which was difficult due to the Anzac Day public holiday.
"There's definitely a lot of work that will have to be done to make it liveable again," he said.
Another friend of the occupant said the man had been on holidays at the time of the blaze and would need to fly back to inspect the damage.
The occupant was concerned about potential damage to his possessions caused by the fire, including a guitar.
The owner said he would board up the damaged home.
Police are seeking witnesses.
"Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze; however, the house was extensively damaged," a spokeswoman said.
"No one was home at the time and there were no reports of injuries.
"A crime scene was established as officers attached to Murray River Police District investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident."
The incident followed an unrelated fire a short distance away on Captain Cook Drive on April 20.
That incident is also considered to be suspicious.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
