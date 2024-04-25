The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Reports fuel splashed at front of North Albury home before being set alight

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated April 25 2024 - 11:39am, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forensic investigators have examined the burnt out home on Ryan Road in North Albury after Thursday morning's fire. Picture by Blair Thomson
Forensic investigators have examined the burnt out home on Ryan Road in North Albury after Thursday morning's fire. Picture by Blair Thomson

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a North Albury home, with fuel reportedly splashed on the front of the property before the blaze.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.