'It was pretty upsetting' Singer talks about missing anthems gig

Performer Lisa Cullen plans to have two alarms on next year after sleeping through Wodonga's Anzac Day dawn service where she had been due to sing the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.
"My alarm didn't go off," Ms Cullen told The Border Mail after singing the anthems of her home and adopted countries at Wodonga's morning Anzac Day service.
"I had set it for 4.35pm not for 4.35am and it's never happened before, it's the first time in 10 years (of singing at the dawn service).
"It was pretty upsetting."
Ms Cullen, who woke at 8am, said she would make sure both her and her partner's alarms were set for 4.35am next Anzac Day and had come earlier than normal to the morning service to re-assure Mr Wolf she was ready to sing.
Mr Wolf was philosophical about the episode and played down his intonation.
"The alarm didn't go off, look it happens," Mr Wolf said.
"All I can say is that I probably won't get a gig on The Voice Australia but 'adapt and overcome' is what we live by in the veteran world and that's certainly what I had to do this morning.
"But you can look back on it and have a bit of a laugh about it and it will be remembered for years to come, I have no doubt."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.