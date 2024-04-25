The Border Mail
'It was pretty upsetting' Singer talks about missing anthems gig

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated April 25 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 2:11pm
Singer Lisa Cullen gives her rendition of Advance Australia Fair at the morning service in Wodonga after having missed doing the same song at the dawn service. Picture by Mark Jesser
Performer Lisa Cullen plans to have two alarms on next year after sleeping through Wodonga's Anzac Day dawn service where she had been due to sing the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.

