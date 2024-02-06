SHARK YES! Dig from shock jock can't stop our rock girl from being a lock

Wodonga's Olivia Britton has made it one step closer to her dream of becoming the next Australian Idol.
However, the judges gave her plenty of reasons to think that wouldn't be the case.
The 22-year-old former Albury High student sung Katy Perry's hit song I Kissed a Girl in her audition on Tuesday, February 6.
"When you started being so animated I got a little bit worried because sometimes that can be so cringy to me - I always brace myself," Shark said.
"But I didn't feel that with you; I felt like that is who you are."
Britton needed at least two "yes" votes from the judges to be considered for a place in the top 30.
Hines was the first to relieve the tension and approve Britton.
"You've got some really nice tones in your voice," she said.
"So, for me, I'm going to say yes - I think you could do well in this (competition)."
Sandilands was less enthusiastic, saying he thought Britton's performance was only "OK".
"Is OK good enough to kick you off to the next round?" he asked.
"Sometimes when I'm tossing and turning, yes or no, I always default to no because I want yes to be so definite.
"Sorry, I have to say no."
All eyes turned to Shark to cast the final vote.
"Just quickly, how do you feel," she asked Britton.
"This is exactly what I want to be as an artist - this is my life," Britton said.
"Music is me."
After a pause, Shark delivered the news Britton had been waiting so desperately to hear.
Britton, speaking to The Border Mail after her audition, said doubt ran through her mind amidst the judges' scrutiny.
"It was so hard to know what they were thinking when they're all staring at you," she said.
"I just remember being so nervous and thinking, oh, that was not my best performance, and just wondering how they perceived it and if they liked it.
"Especially with Kyle's comments, it definitely left me shaken, wondering what on earth was going to happen."
Despite receiving two yes votes from the judges, Britton's spot in the top 30 was not yet secured.
At the end of the show, the judges hand out golden tickets to those who will advance to the next round - not everyone who received a majority of yes votes go through.
Joined by fellow contestant Prayer Corby, Britton faced the moment of truth.
"This is the real tough part because we've been trying to work out what you have both brought to Australian Idol," Hines said.
"And you all bring very loaded gifts and you have done very well, both of you."
Finally, Sandilands cut through the tension and awarded Britton her golden ticket. Corby also made it through to the next round.
"You deserve your place," he said.
"I walked out of there beaming," she said. "I couldn't believe that I had got a golden ticket.
"And going in there with Prayer, we thought it would just be one of us.
"So there was that extra worry and concern because I knew that she was really good.
"It was just very surreal to get that acknowledgement from (the judges)."
Australian Idol will air one more night of auditions on Wednesday, February 7, before the successful contestants compete in "top 30 week".
"Expect a lot of twists and turns," Britton said.
"It's definitely going to be a pressure cooker situation and they're going to test us.
"It will be a big week of lots of different challenges, and by the end, the number of contestants will be reduced to 21."
