The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

SHARK YES! Dig from shock jock can't stop our rock girl from being a lock

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated February 6 2024 - 9:06pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Olivia Britton has made it into Australian Idol's top 30. Picture supplied
Wodonga's Olivia Britton has made it into Australian Idol's top 30. Picture supplied

Wodonga's Olivia Britton has made it one step closer to her dream of becoming the next Australian Idol.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.