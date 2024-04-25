The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hoppers put close losses behind them to breakthrough on Anzac Day

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
April 25 2024 - 6:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Madi Lieschke looks to move the ball down the court under the defensive pressure of Albruy's Heidi Fisher during the clubs' Anzac Day clash at the Albury Sportsground. Picture by Mark Jesser.
North Albury's Madi Lieschke looks to move the ball down the court under the defensive pressure of Albruy's Heidi Fisher during the clubs' Anzac Day clash at the Albury Sportsground. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A determined North Albury has held on to pip rivals Albury in the clubs' annual Anzac Day clash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.