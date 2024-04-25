Hoppers put close losses behind them to breakthrough on Anzac Day

A determined North Albury has held on to pip rivals Albury in the clubs' annual Anzac Day clash.
In front of a strong crowd at the Sportsground, the Hoppers led at each break before running out the match 35-44.
However, the Tigers found momentum in the third term to be within two goals, before the visitors surged in the last quarter.
It marked North Albury captain Sophia Kohlhagen's third Anzac Day appearance for the club since departing the Hume League.
"It's really good to get a win on Anzac Day, it's obviously a special day to play on," Kohlhagen said following the victory.
"It's our second win for the season, so it feels really good."
Hoppers' goal shooter Lily Kelly showed plenty of composure to finish the game with an accuracy rating of 80 per cent, converting 21 goals.
Gracy Hay was strong in defence, while playing coach Emily Browne led by example in the midcourt.
Lilli Howe shot 26 goals for the Tigers, while youngster Kijana McCowan worked tirelessly in defence.
The home side was without fellow defender Kate Rollings, as well as injured playing coach Skye Hillier.
Both teams entered the contest having won one game so far this season, despite several close losses for the Hoppers.
"We've lost the last couple by two or three goals, so it was great to work on that today to dig deep and come home with the win," Kohlhagen said.
"We've got such great depth in our team where we can put players all over the court and it works.
"It's just such a great group of girls."
In the other Ovens and Murray Anzac Day clash, Wodonga Raiders defeated Wodonga 52-39 at Birallee Park after maintaining their lead throughout the match.
Taylor Donelan led the way with 34 goals for the victors, while Mia Lavis, who was recently selected in the under-19 Australian squad, pitched in with 10 goals.
Cara Woodman shot 20 goals for the Bulldogs, while Lily Mckimmie landed 19 in her A-grade Anzac Day debut.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.