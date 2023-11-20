Emily Browne is hoping her third season at the helm of the Hoppers could be the one that sees all the pieces fall into place.
The three-time Toni Wilson Medallist has re-committed to the club's A-grade side for another term.
With North Albury now at the back end of senior and junior netball trials for 2024, Browne was pleased to see the majority of this season's A-graders returning.
"We're still quite a young team, but if we can keep them together for long enough, we won't be so young anymore," she said.
"It's all there, and I know it's all there. We've got the talent, it's now just about consistency.
"Instead of losing concentration collectively for 15 minutes, we need to drop that down and get it at a very low number so we can keep pushing those harder teams.
"Hopefully next year's the year where it all just clicks."
Browne admitted it's been pleasing to see young players, such as Hume League export Sophia Kohlhagen, develop into mature netballers since debuting.
"She (Kohlhagen) was captain last season, and just the development from her first season to now as a leader and a player, you can just see that happening in front of you," Browne said.
"Even if they don't notice it, you can see them putting things into practice.
Despite being a predominantly winter sport, Browne admits Ovens and Murray netball has become an almost all year commitment.
"Once you finish finals, you really only get a month or six weeks off due to all clubs starting to trial," she said.
"If you don't start trialling, you can miss out of new players coming in from other leagues.
"By the end of the season, you definitely feel ready for a break, but once you have those couple of weeks off, you feel ready to jump back in again."
North Albury will recommence preseason after the festive season.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.