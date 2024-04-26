The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mystery head wound treatment delayed as woman lost control at hospital

By Albury Court
April 27 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kayla Louise Hines
Kayla Louise Hines

A drug-addled woman screaming that she had been stabbed in the head caused mayhem in the Albury hospital emergency department, biting a policewoman on the arm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.