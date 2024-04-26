Mystery head wound treatment delayed as woman lost control at hospital

A drug-addled woman screaming that she had been stabbed in the head caused mayhem in the Albury hospital emergency department, biting a policewoman on the arm.
Kayla Louise Hines continued "thrashing about" and swore loudly, distressing members of the public sitting close by.
But while she had blood coming from a large wound to the back of her head, police investigations were unable to determine how the West Albury woman suffered the injury.
Hines, 30, was to have been sentenced in Albury Local Court this week, but her case - which has already been adjourned several times - has had to be put off again.
An assessment was being sought on Hines' behalf for her admission to a drug rehabilitation program.
She previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two assault police charges and enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse.
Police told the court that Hines was subject to both an intensive corrections order - a jail sentence in the community - and a community corrections order at the time of her latest offending.
She was described as being "moderately to well-affected" by illicit drugs when seen walking with her five-year-old son in West Albury on September 24, 2023, just after 7.30pm.
"At some stage," police said, "(Hines) received an unexplained large wound to the back of her head, causing it to bleed."
A woman standing outside a nearby house then saw Hines, noticing she was bleeding around her neck.
Hines opened the front security door and, without permission, went inside, then was promptly told by the resident - who had visitors - to leave.
But Hines refused, staying in the lounge room as she pointed to an arm and said, in reference to being injected with illicit drugs: "When you shot (sic) a guy, he shots (sic) you back."
Police said Hines pointed to her son, who was standing nearby, and asked the woman who lived in the house to look after him.
But the woman and two other females, one a 15-year-old girl, declined, and one left the house to phone Triple-0.
Soon afterwards, Hines was seen doubled-up on a scooter after entering a property in Jacaranda Street, yelling out: "I've been stabbed."
Police on patrol were then waved down by a man who was trying to provide assistance to Hines, who they noticed was bleeding from the back of the head.
Hines was taken to Albury hospital, where she began to cause issues while sitting on a hospital stretcher opposite the ambulance drop-off point about 8.40pm.
"The accused continually stood up, screaming loudly, causing a disturbance, flailing her arms in an aggressive manner in the presence of other patients seeking medical treatment."
An officer took hold of her arm and said: "Sit down and behave yourself, you're in a hospital."
But Hines stood up again, screaming out: 'I want to stand up, move, get out of my way, they've got no right to f---ing touch me".
Paramedics then approached Hines and asked her to keep her voice down.
"I've just been stabbed in the head," she replied, "I'm going to go mental here."
Police tried to move her into a nearby behavioural assessment room, but she pulled away and forced herself on to the floor where she "rolled and twisted herself with force".
This was when she bit the senior-constable, then continued thrashing around and rolled on to her back.
Hines made two loud hacking noises and spat saliva and blood into a female probationary constable's face, then kicked a hospital warden to the right knee, leaving her with bruises and swelling.
Finally, Hines was escorted "by force" to a secure room in the hospital.
The probationary constable had precautionary blood test screenings carried out.
Court registrar Wendy Howard adjourned sentencing to May 1.
