The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

West Albury woman gave mum a black eye, then kicked cops after she was arrested

By Albury Court
August 23 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kayla Louise Hines

A West Albury mother-of-two who punched her own mother to the head has then assaulted two policewomen trying to place her under arrest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.