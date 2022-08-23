A West Albury mother-of-two who punched her own mother to the head has then assaulted two policewomen trying to place her under arrest.
Kayla Louise Hines kicked one officer three times to the legs and the other, once.
They had gone to an address in Hibiscus Crescent over a report that Hines had attacked her mother, following a night of drinking.
Albury Local Court has been told that Hines had a history of domestic violence offending.
"They are serious matters of violence on which she pleaded guilty," magistrate Sally McLaughlin said, on ordering a report for Hines' sentencing on September 28.
Hines, 28, of Doland Street, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two charges of assault police, resist police and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Police said Hines was at the Hibiscus Crescent address on August 14 about 1am, drinking alcohol with several other people.
Her mother then turned up after visiting her son-in-law at a nearby house.
"On her arrival," police said, "the accused has walked up to the victim and punched her, her right hand clenched into a fist."
This struck the woman's left eye, causing immediate bruising and swelling and bleeding from a split eyelid.
"What the f--- you hitting me like that, Kayla?" she asked Hines, who replied: "What are you doing there at them fellas' place?"
Hines pushed her mother to the chest, causing her to fall to the concrete, suffering a bleeding graze to one elbow.
Police arrived at 1.55am and were met by Hines at the front door.
Hines was arrested and allowed to put on some clothes, but on leaving "became belligerent and argumentative".
