Feeling board? A weekend for the wordsmiths, detectives and bankers is here

Many have fond memories of solving murders and buying houses around a dining room table on a rainy day.
Board games may be known for bringing people together, but the selection and sophistication of games available has rapidly grown to the delight of a group of Border enthusiasts.
The third Happy Murray Meeples Board Game Group (HuMM BuGG) convention is being held from 10am on Friday, April 26, to 5pm on Sunday, April 28, at Hovell Tree Inn, Albury.
Founder of the group Lyss Cole, said it gives night-owls and early risers a place to come and play a game.
"If you are awake at 3am and decide that you want to play a board game, we will be here!" Ms Cole said.
The Albury resident founded HuMM BuGG in 2022, after she went to The Board Game BBQ Podcast weekend and decided she wanted to start something similar in Albury.
She said the growth has been "exponential."
"When I tell people say at my work or other things I'm like, 'oh you know, we play board games', they're like 'oh like Scrabble and Monopoly'," she said.
"And then some people from work have come to a board game night or they go into the shops and they see it's not just those traditional games, and they might not encourage family-friendly play, Monopoly can be quite mean.
"There are so many games that harbour great friendships and great communication and there's a board game for everybody."
This year's convention is also extra special for Ms Cole, as she will be celebrating her birthday, and couldn't think of a better way to do so.
She has more than 200 games and a board game room in her house.
Her passion started when she was a child, but turned into a hobby around 10 years ago.
"I've noticed since COVID, everyone's feeling disconnected," she said.
"So playing board games gets you connected with people and it also gets you off your phone."
Ms Cole's current favourite card game is Scout, which she loves to teach.
"It's very similar to Rummy or Five Crowns or Phase 10," she said.
"So people are familiar with it and it's just that little bit of a next step that kind of hooks people into the hobby because they're like 'I know how to play a little bit of it' and it brings them in."
The aim of the gaming convention is to provide a safe, accessible and inclusive space to share a passion for board games.
There are also prizes up for grabs across the weekend.
Players can bring their own game or choose from a selection from the group's library.
Tables are set up with flags to indicate if you would like more players to join a game or you'd like to be taught how to play.
There are also board game teachers who schedule lessons throughout the day.
The group also meets across the Border every week to play games, and says anyone can come along.
Tickets to the convention can be purchased online or at the door.
