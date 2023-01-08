Some people associate board games with friends or family storming out of the room in a huff, but a Border group celebrating its first anniversary is changing that image one dice roll, card play or move at a time.
Border resident Lyss Cole founded Happy Murray Meeple Board Game Group (HuMM BuGG) 12 months ago after noticing how disconnected people were during COVID-19.
"It's exploded," she said.
"We're creating a community that's welcoming and bringing people together.
"Also board games are awesome and I just want to reach out and meet like-minded people who love board games."
About 280 people have joined the HuMM BuGG Facebook group and up to 30 people attend meet-ups.
Ms Cole, who owns more than 150 board games herself, said there was something for everyone and the group tried to be as friendly and open as possible.
"We really want to make it inclusive for those who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as those who are neuro-divergent," she said.
Ms Cole said contrary to the idea of losing friendships during a game of Monopoly, many people, including herself, felt more socially connected when playing.
"I've found a lifelong partner, I've got a new room mate, I've got best friends," she said.
"We want people to have a good experience and not be picked on, so cooperative games have been really good ... working together to beat the game, that's really a good bit of camaraderie."
HuMM BuGG has planned a convention on the Border over three days on April 22 to 24, where all people are welcome to try a variety of games.
To celebrate its first birthday, HuMM BuGG will host a Wits and Wagers-style trivia game on January 19.
Throughout the year, Ms Cole said HuMM BuGG meets on the first Sunday of every month at Hyphen in Wodonga, and every Thursday at the Newmarket Hotel in Albury.
"If anyone's nervous or intimidated by coming along please don't be. We're all really friendly and we just want to introduce as many people as we can to board games and it's really fun," she said.
More information is available online by visiting the HuMM BuGG Facebook group.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
