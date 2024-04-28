Crash victims were scattering the ashes of a father and beloved friend

The victims of a fatal aircraft crash in Mount Beauty were scattering the ashes of a deceased father and beloved friend, a mourning wife has said.
A Kensington mother and pilot from Plenty were killed after a powered glider crashed at Mount Beauty on Saturday, April 27.
Police said it was understood the pair were flying over Embankment Drive when the aircraft crashed about 1.45pm.
The passenger, 35-year-old mother Kate Callingham, was confirmed as one of the victims when her family released a statement on Saturday afternoon.
She was described as a "beloved partner, mother, daughter and friend, and a keen-minded leader in the arts and cultural life in Melbourne".
"She was widely respected and beloved for her clear moral compass, adventurous spirit and formidable, level-headed, good sense," the statement said.
"Kate was loved for her kindness, easy laughter and always being the most capable person in the room."
It was reported on Sunday, April 28, that the pilot who died in the crash was 67-year-old Greig Wanless.
Mr Wanless' wife Karen said he was scattering the ashes of his best friend Max Callingham, the father of Ms Callingham.
Ms Wanless described her husband as an "amazing builder, CFA firefighter, gliding instructor, teacher, father, husband and friend right to the end".
"He did a beautiful memorial before he went up," Ms Wanless said.
"He died doing the two things he loved - flying and helping people."
Mr Wanless, who had more than 40 years of flight experience, leaves behind three children.
CFA District 24 assistant chief fire officer Brett Myers said witnesses observed the glider flying at low altitude before crashing short of the airstrip.
"There were a number of people at the airport that obviously then would have had to make their way to the end of the airstrip, which would have been a kilometre," he said.
"They discovered that the two occupants were inside the glider. The male was removed relatively quickly, but was unfortunately declared deceased.
"The second occupant was able to be extricated, and then ambulance and firefighters were performing CPR on that occupant.
"But unfortunately, after about an hour of administering CPR, she was also declared deceased at the scene."
Investigations remain ongoing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.