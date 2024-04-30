Ovens and Murray names senior interleague football squad ahead of clash

Yarrawonga, Wangaratta Rovers and Albury stars have dominated the Ovens and Murray's senior interleague squad following its release on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pigeons, Hawks and Tigers all have seven players named in the 49-player squad, which comprises of representatives from all 10 clubs.
The O and M interleague outfit will be looking to defend the Ash-Wilson Trophy against the Goulburn Valley Football Netball League on Saturday, May 25 at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve under the guidance of coach Damian Sexton.
Three training sessions have been scheduled for the squad before the clash at Norm Minns Oval (May 8), Bunton Park (May 15) and WJ Findlay Oval (May 22).
The Ovens and Murray senior interleague squad:
Fletcher Carroll, Jake Gaynor, Jackson Kelly, Isaac Muller, Elliott Powell, Lachie Tiziani, Mat Walker (Albury), Ryan Eyers, Sam Dunstan, Jedd Longmire (Corowa-Rutherglen), Ben Ashley-Cooper, Shaun Driscoll, Jack Driscoll, William Glanvill, Jake O'Brien (Lavington), Mitch Dalbosco, Jaxon East, Matthew Munro, Zac Pethybridge, Brody Ricardi (Myrtleford), Archer Gardiner, Julian Hayes, Josh Minogue, Jack Penny, Cayden Winter (North Albury), Fraser Ellis, Fraser Holland-Dean (Wangaratta), Xavier Allison, Tom Boyd, Will Christie, Brodie Filo, Jace McQuade, Alexander Marklew, Lochie O'Brien (Wang Rovers), Noah Bradshaw, Josh Mathey, Charlie Morrison, Jack A. O'Sullivan (Wodonga), Tom Bracher, Sam Darley, Cam Ellis-Yolmen, Brad St John, Ryan Bruce, Matthew Casey, Bailey Frauenfelder, Nick Irvine, Perry Lewis-Smith, Ned Pendergast, Harry Wheeler (Yarrawonga).
The league is set to release its under-18 football and open netball squads in the coming days.
