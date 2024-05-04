A lot more gritty than pretty as Bulldogs grind out win against the Power

Jindera is starting to deliver on the pre-season hype of being one of the Hume league's big improvers after notching its third win of the season against CDHBU at Jindera on Saturday.
In a low-scoring encounter, the Bulldogs were never seriously challenged as they led throughout to eventually win 9.9 (63) to 6.8 (44).
The Power went into the clash without young spearhead Ryan Beveridge (quad) and crafty small forward Corey Smith robbing them of their two main avenues to goals.
CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty was forced to reshuffle his line-up and go with a makeshift attack which struggled, particularly in the first-half after only kicking one goal.
The Bulldogs also struggled to find a dominant forward with Trent Castles having an enthralling duel with Mick Collins in the battle of the two veterans.
Castles booted three goals including one after the final siren with Collins taking the points in their head-to-head battle.
Despite only kicking one goal in the first-half, to their credit the Power never stopped trying in the second-half and booted five goals to four to outscore the home side.
The Power got within nine points at the 16-minute mark of the final term after Jordan Lavis converted and gave his side a sniff of overrunning the Bulldogs.
But the Bulldogs were able to hold their nerve late to boot the final two goals and eventually win by 19-points.
Coach Joel Mackie rated the win was a lot more gritty than pretty but was thrilled to bank another valuable four points against a rival who is expected to go deep into the September action.
Mackie said it was important the players were able to rebound strongly after last week's performance when proving no match for flag favourites Osborne who won by 48-points.
"That was a solid win today," Mackie said.
"Pre-match we spoke about learning a few lessons from our loss against Osborne last weekend and the things that let us down under pressure.
"We just had to break even in a few areas today and turn the match into a grind, which I thought we were able to execute.
"Especially the first three-quarters.
'Obviously the opposition had nothing to lose in the last-quarter and rolled the dice and took the game on with their run and carry and tried to run over us.
"To their credit they got within two goals half-way through that last-quarter and we almost lost our way.
"But we were able to respond when challenged, got a bit of forward momentum late and were able to grind out a gutsy win.
"Post match we spoke about the win and the players felt if they were in the same situation last year they would have probably lost the game.
"But today we were able to get the win against a quality opponent and similar to us, CDHBU are one of the most improved sides in the competition and we knew it was going to be tough to beat them."
