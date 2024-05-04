The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

A lot more gritty than pretty as Bulldogs grind out win against the Power

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 4 2024 - 8:08pm, first published 7:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs coach Joel Mackie tries to barge his way through a pack of Power players at Jindera on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Bulldogs coach Joel Mackie tries to barge his way through a pack of Power players at Jindera on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Jindera is starting to deliver on the pre-season hype of being one of the Hume league's big improvers after notching its third win of the season against CDHBU at Jindera on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.