'Smackie' gets smacked by former side as Tigers remain unbeaten

Osborne has ruthlessly highlighted the gap between itself and another potential flag challenger in Jindera after notching a 48-point victory at Osborne on Saturday.
Only a week after disposing of CDHBU by 10 goals the reigning premier once again flexed its premiership muscle winning 16.17 (113) to 10.5 (65).
Former coach Joel Mackie was facing his former side for the first time after he led them to the flag last year.
And Mackie may have had a smile on his dial early as Cooper Page, Trent Castles and Ryan Speed kicked the opening three goals.
Coolamon recruit Max Hillier was also assisted from the ground early in the contest, leaving the Tigers a rotation down in the midfield.
But Hillier returned in the third term and booted a goal early in the last quarter.
After the Bulldogs booted the first three goals, the Tigers were stung into action.
Ed O'Connell landed the home side's first major at the 18-minute mark and from the moment on the Tigers rolled up their sleeves and went to work.
They booted eight of the next 11 goals to head into the half-time break with a four goal lead.
The third term developed into an arm-wrestle as both sides booted four goals each for the term.
For the second week in a row, the Tigers kept the opposition goalless in the final term and finished full of run, booting three goals to extend the winning margin to 48 points at the final siren.
The Tigers alongside RWW-Giants remain the only two unbeaten sides after three rounds to highlight the even nature of the competition.
Myles Aalbers charges have also emerged as the early season flag favourites after Holbrook went down against CDHBU after also losing to the Bulldogs in the opening round.
Aalbers, who may be in doubt next round with a leg injury which restricted him in the second-half, labelled the win as 'massive'.
He also revealed the Tigers lost Kyle Bull in the warm up to a calf injury and John Ryan was forced to play two matches after also playing reserves.
"I thought it was a massive performance," Aalbers said.
"Especially after the adversity of losing a player in warm-up.
"The opposition certainly jumped us early and dominated the first 10-minutes.
"Then Max Hillier copped a big knock and was forced off and didn't return until the third term.
"Despite the early setbacks we were able to stem the flow and start to hit the scoreboard ourselves in the second part of that opening quarter.
"To be only eight points down at quarter time was a good result for us after they put a margin on us early.
"We knew they would start well because every side that travels to Osborne, sets themselves for the challenge.
"We knew if we could pressure their midfielders in Dight, Middleton and Crawshaw, we would go a long way to winning the game.
"We are a pressure based team and once we got that going during the second part of the first quarter, the scoreboard sort of started ticking over from there."
Dan Madden dominated in the ruck in the absence of Zach Bye to emerge with best-on-ground honours.
Tiger midfielders Connor Galvin, Izaac McDonnell, Jed Griffen and Ed O'Connell also racked up plenty of possessions.
Spearhead George Alexander booted four goals to take his season tally to 16.
Youngster Alexander O'Connell also bobbed up with two goals and showed some promising signs in only his fourth senior appearance.
Ollie Browne, Will McGrath who booted three goals and Sam Crawshaw were the Bulldogs' best.
