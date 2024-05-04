Bushrangers stun Hawks to celebrate favourite son's milestone match in style

Beechworth has marked favourite son Brenton 'Grub' Surrey's 300-match milestone with a stunning 25-point upset of flag fancy Kiewa-Sandy Creek at Beechworth on Saturday.
The Bushrangers rose to the occasion to win 12.13 (85) to 7.18 (60) and help celebrate the milestone of one of the club's finest ever players in style.
After an even first-half, the Bushrangers gained a match-winning lead in the third term after booting four goals to none to open up a handy 20-point buffer at the last break.
It was a lead they would never surrender to eventually win by 25-points.
Bushrangers coach Tom Cartledge said securing one of their biggest home and away wins since post Covid was a fitting tribute to one of the club's most loyal servants in Surrey.
"We certainly wanted to honour the great man and thankfully we were able to rise to the occasion," Cartledge said.
"The players have been inspired by the way Brenton goes about his footy for a long time now and were able to dig deep in that second-half and deliver a memorable win.
"Personally I started out playing juniors with Brenton and his loyalty to the club and to play at such a high standard for such a long time is a credit to him.
"Grub is one of those players that makes his teammates stand a bit taller and leads by example.
"He is such a great leader both on and off the field and we are fortunate to have such a loyal clubman and good person at the Bushies.
"Brenton has been the heart and soul of the club for a long time, especially during the tough times.
"He enjoyed some success at the start of his career and then stuck by the club who spent more than a decade in the finals wilderness.
"Things are starting to roll back the other way now.
"It's fair to say no matter what position the club is in, Brenton is the type of person when you ask him to do something, his shoulders grow that little bit wider and he takes everyone along for the ride.
"Even today, he was one of our best players in the midfield where he was immense and did all those unrewarded things that have been the trademark of his outstanding career."
Young defender Degan Dolny was the Bushies best and has taken his game to the next level this season with his ability to read the play and take intercept marks across half-back.
Surrey also wound back the clock to produce a stellar display with Connor Stone, Willem Love, Campbell Fendyk and Chris Doherty also important.
Brad Fendyk and Lachie Armstrong both booted three goals for the home side while star Hawk Connor Newnham was his side's most damaging forward, also booting three goals.
Despite losing a stack of experienced players over the off-season, the Bushies have emerged as the biggest surprise packet of the season so far to sit second after five rounds.
They have a 4-1 record which includes the prized scalps of Yackandandah and Kiewa-Sandy Creek and their only loss against flag favourite Chiltern in the opening round.
The Bushies face Rutherglen, Thurgoona, Barnawartha and Mitta United in the next month and on exposed form will start favourites in all four matches.
Surprisingly the Hawks sit outside the top-five for one of the rare times over the past decade with a 3-2 record after starting the season with a tough draw.
"Beating the Hawks is certainly a massive boost to our finals aspirations and we did speak during the week about it being an eight point game," Cartledge said.
"But talk is cheap and to be able to deliver was super pleasing and just shows the maturity of the group.
"It was also pleasing to be able to celebrate Grub's milestone.
"Hopefully he doesn't have to be home by his usual curfew tonight (Saturday) and his wife Coby lets him off the leash."
