Big news for an O and M club which is flying high - just like its coach

Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray pointed to the disappointment of last year's limp finals exit as a major factor in his decision to commit to a third year in 2025.
Murray told the players in the dressing room after a pulsating three-point away win over Lavington on Saturday.
It was met by thunderous applause.
"For me we're midway through a journey and last year didn't pan out how we necessarily planned with some positional and personal issues that we had in the club and where we wanted to be in that first final," he explained.
Rovers suffered a 40-point loss to Wodonga in the elimination final, with the latter contesting its first finals series in 14 years.
The Hawks had a large travelling contingent from Melbourne, albeit a number were local juniors and, at least externally, that was deemed as a contributing factor for the fadeout.
However, Rovers again have a number of Melbourne-based players, including Murray, but they're now 5-0.
"We feel like we're building not only this year but for years to come, we've got some commitment from other players post this year, which I think is a great sign of where the club is going and I wouldn't want anyone else to be a part of that," he declared.
Murray took a mark of the year contender with only 12 seconds left against Lavington to maintain that unbeaten start.
"It's huge news, it feels like it's a really connected environment more than ever and Sam's a big part of that, he's really selfless and putting other first with his time," ruckman Will Christie said of the reappointment.
Murray replaced great friend Daryn Cresswell, who stepped down after 2022.
The O and M is flying with its tightest competition in many years and round six is a cracker with four genuine 50-50 games, including Rovers' trip to North Albury.
