Albury Thunder outlines a major reason for stunning comeback against 'Roos

Albury Thunder president Herb Stratton has handed coach Justin Carney an enormous compliment after the club staged one of its best comebacks to grab a 22-all draw with Wagga Kangaroos on Sunday.
Down and seemingly out 16 points behind at half-time against the competition leaders, the home team rallied to post a crucial point.
"I think we got out of jail, with the mistakes we made, we got out of jail," Stratton said.
"When we got that try, we got a bit of momentum going, a couple of real good runs from our coach Justin Carney, he did a bit of damage.
"That got the momentum going, but we still made a few mistakes and it looked like we were going to let them run away with it, but they defended and battled well."
Despite the penalty count, Stratton was happy with the result.
Now in his second year as coach, Carney has a huge impact over the squad.
Stratton believes under his leadership, Thunder can run alongside the best in the league.
"I think we can match it with the top sides, honestly," he said.
"The game against Gundagai, same game, we lost it on mistakes, we just need to cut out the mistakes, we're a better side than these sides.
"That's why I like Justin, I like his coaching, he's very good, he goes one-on-one, they're eating out of his hand, there's a real buzz around the club.
"The vibes are fantastic.
"As I've said to him many times, even if he just played 20-minute halves, the boys thrive around him, and he's still got a bit of footy in him."
Prop Clayton Couley and halfback Sam Lulia were standouts, while hooker Blake Grounds played his 100th club game.
"I think it's set our season up to get away with that draw," Stratton said.
"Rugby league is in a very good stead in Albury at the minute."
After four rounds, the Roos still lead on seven points from Young (7), Temora (6), Gundagai (6) and Thunder (5).
The Thunder is away to Temora on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.