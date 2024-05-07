The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Hodgkin reveals what 'hurts the most' about being forced into premature retirement

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 7 2024 - 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Hodgkin in action for Mitta United against Corowa-Rutherglen in a pre-season match earlier this year.
Jarrod Hodgkin in action for Mitta United against Corowa-Rutherglen in a pre-season match earlier this year.

Jarrod Hodgkin says no longer being able to play a part in Mitta United's rebuild is the one thing that 'hurts most' about being forced into premature retirement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.